Soldiers from 40th BEB conduct CBRN training

A Soldier with the 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion pulls his gas mask from its carrying case while practicing how to quickly don it during a CS-gas-chamber, training exercise, Jan. 14, 2021, at Udairi Range Complex in Kuwait. Training exercises familiarizing Soldiers with their equipment in the CS gas chamber are an annual requirement for Army service members, keeping them ready to protect themselves and trusting in their equipment if the time comes to use it. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Daryl Bradford)

