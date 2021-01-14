Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from 40th BEB conduct CBRN training [Image 3 of 8]

    Soldiers from 40th BEB conduct CBRN training

    KUWAIT

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford 

    Task Force Spartan

    A Soldier with the 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion dons his gas mask to practice quickly putting it on before entering a CS gas chamber during a training exercise, Jan. 14, 2021, at Udairi Range Complex in Kuwait. Training exercises familiarizing Soldiers with their equipment in the CS gas chamber are an annual requirement for Army service members, keeping them ready to protect themselves and trusting in their equipment if the time comes to use it. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Daryl Bradford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021
    VIRIN: 210114-Z-XZ333-1006
    This work, Soldiers from 40th BEB conduct CBRN training [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    task force spartan
    CBRN
    40th BEB
    SSG Daryl Bradford

