    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 9 of 11]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210113-N-FA868-1572 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 14, 2021) Two MV-22B Ospreys assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit prepare to launch from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 23:45
    Photo ID: 6483602
    VIRIN: 210113-N-FA868-1572
    Resolution: 4865x3243
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 11 of 11], by SA Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight Ops
    LHA 6
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Flight Opperations

