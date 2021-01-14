Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailor measures sugar [Image 3 of 11]

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailor measures sugar

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Alvarez 

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 14, 2021) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Elia Reams, from Jackson, Tenn., measures sugar for cake frosting in the USS America (LHA 6) bake shop. America, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)

