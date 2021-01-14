USS America (LHA 6) Sailor discharges water.

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 14, 2021) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Jacob Krachey, from Flagstaff, Ariz., discharges water overboard as part of regular scheduled maintenance on a spraying magazine onboard USS America (LHA 6). America, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)

