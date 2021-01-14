PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 14, 2021) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Grant Herman, from Champlin, Minn., assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, performs maintenance on a MH-60S Sea Hawk the in USS America (LHA 6) hangar. America, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)

Date Taken: 01.14.2021
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Sailor performs maintenance. [Image 11 of 11], by SA Kelsey Culbertson