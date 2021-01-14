USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Aviation Firefighting Exercises

210114-N-DB724-1029 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct aviation firefighting training on the ship’s flight deck. America, flagship of Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

