Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Aviation Firefighting Exercises [Image 8 of 11]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Aviation Firefighting Exercises

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210114-N-DB724-1029 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct aviation firefighting training on the ship’s flight deck. America, flagship of Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 23:45
    Photo ID: 6483601
    VIRIN: 210114-N-DB724-1029
    Resolution: 5160x3440
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Aviation Firefighting Exercises [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Cinducts Flight Opperations in the Philippene Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailor measures sugar
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailor poses for photo.
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailor performs maintenance.
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Aviation Firefighting Exercises
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailor discharges water.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FightTonight
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT