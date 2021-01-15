NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Edward J. Chrystal, right, Commander, Land Component Command, New Jersey Army National Guard, talk with Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, at the newly opened COVID-19 vaccination mega-site at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, Edison, N.J., Jan 15, 2021. Citizen-Soldiers are supporting health care workers at the COVID-19 vaccination mega-site. The Edison facility is one of six mega-sites statewide. The others are in Bergen, Morris, Gloucester, Burlington, and Atlantic counties. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)

