Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site [Image 10 of 24]

    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site

    EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard

    A U.S. Army Soldier with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, enters information on an individual scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the newly opened COVID-19 vaccination mega-site at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, Edison, N.J., Jan 15, 2021. Citizen-Soldiers are supporting health care workers at the COVID-19 vaccination mega-site. The Edison facility is one of six mega-sites statewide. The others are in Bergen, Morris, Gloucester, Burlington, and Atlantic counties. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 20:39
    Photo ID: 6483442
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-AL508-1048
    Resolution: 5142x3428
    Size: 7.98 MB
    Location: EDISON, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site [Image 24 of 24], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site
    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Soldier

    Combat medic

    New Jersey

    U.S. Army

    COVID19NationalGuard

    COVID-19 vaccine

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Combat medic
    New Jersey
    U.S. Army
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID-19 vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT