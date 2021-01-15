A U.S. Army Soldier with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, scans the driver’s license of an individual who received the COVID-19 vaccine at the newly opened COVID-19 vaccination mega-site at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, Edison, N.J., Jan 15, 2021. Citizen-Soldiers are supporting health care workers at the COVID-19 vaccination mega-site. The Edison facility is one of six mega-sites statewide. The others are in Bergen, Morris, Gloucester, Burlington, and Atlantic counties. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 20:37
|Photo ID:
|6483450
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-AL508-1088
|Resolution:
|4967x3311
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|EDISON, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site [Image 24 of 24], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT