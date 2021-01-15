NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, opens boxes of supplies at the newly opened COVID-19 vaccination mega-site at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, Edison, N.J., Jan 15, 2021. Citizen-Soldiers are supporting health care workers at the COVID-19 vaccination mega-site. The Edison facility is one of six mega-sites statewide. The others are in Bergen, Morris, Gloucester, Burlington, and Atlantic counties. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)

