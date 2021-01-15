Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site [Image 19 of 24]

    NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site

    EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, review information with an individual who received the COVID-19 vaccine at the newly opened COVID-19 vaccination mega-site at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, Edison, N.J., Jan 15, 2021. Citizen-Soldiers are supporting health care workers at the COVID-19 vaccination mega-site. The Edison facility is one of six mega-sites statewide. The others are in Bergen, Morris, Gloucester, Burlington, and Atlantic counties. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 20:37
    Photo ID: 6483451
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-AL508-1138
    Resolution: 5208x3472
    Size: 8.58 MB
    Location: EDISON, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJARNG supports Edison vaccine mega-site [Image 24 of 24], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

