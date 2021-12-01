Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty on the ground and in the sky [Image 10 of 11]

    Liberty on the ground and in the sky

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tow and F-15C Eagle down the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 12, 2021. 48th AMXS Airmen are dedicated to ensuring the F-15s are fit to fly so the Liberty Wing can continue to provide superior airpower capabilities when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 07:15
    Photo ID: 6482636
    VIRIN: 210112-F-PW483-0557
    Resolution: 5806x4025
    Size: 13.91 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty on the ground and in the sky [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE

    RAF Lakenheath

    USAF

    48th Fighter Wing

    Liberty Wing

    TAGS

