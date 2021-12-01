U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tow and F-15C Eagle down the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 12, 2021. 48th AMXS Airmen are dedicated to ensuring the F-15s are fit to fly so the Liberty Wing can continue to provide superior airpower capabilities when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 07:15 Photo ID: 6482636 VIRIN: 210112-F-PW483-0557 Resolution: 5806x4025 Size: 13.91 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty on the ground and in the sky [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.