U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tow and F-15C Eagle down the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 12, 2021. 48th AMXS Airmen are dedicated to ensuring the F-15s are fit to fly so the Liberty Wing can continue to provide superior airpower capabilities when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 07:15
|Photo ID:
|6482636
|VIRIN:
|210112-F-PW483-0557
|Resolution:
|5806x4025
|Size:
|13.91 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty on the ground and in the sky [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT