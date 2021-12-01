Liberty on the ground and in the sky

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron receives pre-flight checks at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 12, 2021. Through daily training, The Liberty Wing remains postured to deliver combat air power to partners and allies, ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

