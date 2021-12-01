Liberty on the ground and in the sky

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 12, 2021. Through daily training, The Liberty Wing remains postured to deliver combat air power to partners and allies, ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

