Liberty on the ground and in the sky

An F-15E Strike eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron taxis down the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 12, 2021. Through daily training, The Liberty Wing remains postured to deliver combat air power to partners and allies, ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

