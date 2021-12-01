Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty on the ground and in the sky [Image 4 of 11]

    Liberty on the ground and in the sky

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron taxis down the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 12, 2021. Through daily training, The Liberty Wing remains postured to deliver combat air power to partners and allies, ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 07:15
    Photo ID: 6482630
    VIRIN: 210112-F-PW483-0412
    Resolution: 6000x4016
    Size: 9.73 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty on the ground and in the sky [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

