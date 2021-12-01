U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julius Nunez (left), 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron fixed facilities supervisor, pushes a mobile pantograph away from an F-15E Strike Eagle after ‘hot pit’ refueling at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 12, 2021. Hot Pit refueling reduces the ground time between sorties by refueling active aircraft, enabling max training in a shorter time frame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 07:15
|Photo ID:
|6482632
|VIRIN:
|210112-F-PW483-0388
|Resolution:
|3813x2942
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty on the ground and in the sky [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
