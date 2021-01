Marines Make Better Marines

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Justin Kirschner, a with Headquarters and Support (H&S) Battalion, sings the Marine’s Hymn upon graduating on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. The purpose of Corporals’ Course, hosted by H&S Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, is to provide corporals with the education and leadership skills necessary to lead Marines. The program of instruction places emphasis on leadership foundations and a working knowledge of general military subjects. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Shelby A. Karr)

