Marines Make Better Marines

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support (H&S) Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, plot points on a map while conducting land navigation during Corporals’ Course on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2021. The purpose of Corporals’ Course, hosted by H&S Battalion, is to provide corporals with the education and leadership skills necessary to lead Marines. The program of instruction places emphasis on leadership foundations and a working knowledge of general military subjects. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Shelby A. Karr)

