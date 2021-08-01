U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ohilebo I. Ohiwerei, a working dog handler with Headquarters and Support (H&S) Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, hikes while conducting the culminating event during Corporals’ Course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 8, 2021. The purpose of Corporals’ Course, hosted by H&S Battalion, is to provide corporals with the education and leadership skills necessary to lead Marines. The program of instruction places emphasis on leadership foundations and a working knowledge of general military subjects. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Shelby A. Karr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 02:54 Photo ID: 6482507 VIRIN: 210108-M-OF281-1289 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 407.95 KB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Make Better Marines [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Shelby Karr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.