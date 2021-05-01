Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Make Better Marines

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.05.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Shelby Karr 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support (H&S) Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, receive classroom instruction during Corporals’ Course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 5, 2021. The purpose of Corporals’ Course, hosted by H&S Battalion, is to provide corporals with the education and leadership skills necessary to lead Marines. The program of instruction places emphasis on leadership foundations and a working knowledge of general military subjects. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Shelby A. Karr)

