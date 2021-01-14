U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gerard Carisio, the 18th Maintenance Group deputy commander, and load crew members from the 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit pose with the load competition trophy in front of an F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2021. The 67th AMU won the quarterly load competition against the 44th AMU. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 02:20 Photo ID: 6482503 VIRIN: 210114-F-JK399-1668 Resolution: 7413x4942 Size: 2.31 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena's AMUs complete the weapons load competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.