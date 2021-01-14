Kadena's AMUs complete the weapons load competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Whitaker, a weapons load crew member, from the 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, competes in the quarterly load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2021. The 67th AMU won the quarterly load competition against the 44th AMU. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Stephen Pulter)

