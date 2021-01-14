Brig. Gen. Joel L. Carey, commander of the 18th Wing, talks with Lt. Col Gerard Carisio, the 18th Maintenance Group deputy commander, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2021. The load competition is a quarterly event where the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and 67th AMU compete to see what team can load munitions on the F-15C Eagle the fastest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 02:19 Photo ID: 6482497 VIRIN: 210114-F-JK399-1355 Resolution: 6970x4647 Size: 1.86 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena's AMUs complete the weapons load competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.