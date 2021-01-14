Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena's AMUs complete the weapons load competition [Image 1 of 7]

    Kadena's AMUs complete the weapons load competition

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Joel L. Carey, commander of the 18th Wing, talks with Lt. Col Gerard Carisio, the 18th Maintenance Group deputy commander, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2021. The load competition is a quarterly event where the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and 67th AMU compete to see what team can load munitions on the F-15C Eagle the fastest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Stephen Pulter)

    This work, Kadena's AMUs complete the weapons load competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

