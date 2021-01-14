U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gerard Carisio, the 18th Maintenance Group deputy commander, announces the winner of the quarterly load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2021. The 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit won the quarterly load competition against the 44th AMU. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 02:20 Photo ID: 6482502 VIRIN: 210114-F-JK399-1646 Resolution: 5945x3963 Size: 1.33 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena's AMUs complete the weapons load competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.