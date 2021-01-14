Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena's AMUs complete the weapons load competition [Image 3 of 7]

    Kadena's AMUs complete the weapons load competition

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The team representing the 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, prepares for the quarterly load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2021. The 67th AMU won the quarterly load competition against the 44th AMU. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Stephen Pulter)

