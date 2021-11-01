Kadena AB continues to administer the Moderna vaccine

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christina Reynoso, the NCO in charge of the immunizations clinic with the 18th Healthcare Operations Squadron, administers the Moderna vaccine to U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Demarion Smith, an aviation resource management systems specialist with the 1st Special Operations Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2021. The Kadena Medical Clinic moved to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination administration of those preparing to deploy and other mission critical and essential personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|01.11.2021
|01.15.2021 00:04
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
