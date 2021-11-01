James Folaron, a volunteer with the Red Cross, draws the Moderna vaccine into a syringe at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2021. The Kadena Medical Clinic moved to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination administration of those preparing to deploy and other mission critical and essential personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 00:04
|Photo ID:
|6482398
|VIRIN:
|210111-F-IV266-1003
|Resolution:
|2111x2954
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena AB continues to administer the Moderna vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
