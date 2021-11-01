U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Olson, the PACAF medical entomologist with the 18th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, checks in U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mary Lyncker, a resource advisor with the 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2021. The Kadena Medical Clinic moved to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination administration of those preparing to deploy and other mission critical and essential personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 00:04 Photo ID: 6482400 VIRIN: 210111-F-IV266-1005 Resolution: 6693x4462 Size: 12.09 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena AB continues to administer the Moderna vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.