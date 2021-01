Kadena AB continues to administer the Moderna vaccine

James Folaron, a volunteer with the Red Cross, administers the Moderna vaccine to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Choi, a MC-130J aircraft loadmaster with the 1st Special Operations Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2021. The Kadena Medical Clinic moved to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination administration of those preparing to deploy and other mission critical and essential personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

