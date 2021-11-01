Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kadena AB continues to administer the Moderna vaccine [Image 1 of 5]

    Kadena AB continues to administer the Moderna vaccine

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    James Folaron, a volunteer with the Red Cross, administers the Moderna vaccine to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Choi, a MC-130J aircraft loadmaster with the 1st Special Operations Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2021. The Kadena Medical Clinic moved to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination administration of those preparing to deploy and other mission critical and essential personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 00:04
    Photo ID: 6482397
    VIRIN: 210111-F-IV266-1002
    Resolution: 6630x4420
    Size: 10.83 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena AB continues to administer the Moderna vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kadena AB continues to administer the Moderna vaccine
    Kadena AB continues to administer the Moderna vaccine
    Kadena AB continues to administer the Moderna vaccine
    Kadena AB continues to administer the Moderna vaccine
    Kadena AB continues to administer the Moderna vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    PACAF

    Kadena Air Base

    Vaccine

    Indo-PACOM

    COVID-19

    Moderna

    TAGS

    PACAF
    DoD
    Kadena Air Base
    Vaccine
    COVID-19
    Moderna

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT