Vials containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sit on a table in preparation for vaccinations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2021. The Kadena Medical Clinic moved to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination administration of those preparing to deploy and other mission critical and essential personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 00:04
|Photo ID:
|6482399
|VIRIN:
|210111-F-IV266-1004
|Resolution:
|5306x3537
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena AB continues to administer the Moderna vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
