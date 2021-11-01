Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena AB continues to administer the Moderna vaccine [Image 3 of 5]

    Kadena AB continues to administer the Moderna vaccine

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Vials containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sit on a table in preparation for vaccinations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2021. The Kadena Medical Clinic moved to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination administration of those preparing to deploy and other mission critical and essential personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 00:04
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Kadena AB continues to administer the Moderna vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    DoD
    Kadena Air Base
    Vaccine
    COVID-19
    Moderna

