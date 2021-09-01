U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Cadet Second Class Issac Gwin dives into the pool for the 200 yard freestyle relay during the men's swim and dive tri-meet in the Cadet Natatorium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Jan. 9, 2021. Air Force defeated Colorado Mesa and the Colorado School of the Mines with a team score total of 320. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarah Goldblum)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 17:39
|Photo ID:
|6482187
|VIRIN:
|210109-F-YV474-1103
|Resolution:
|5661x3774
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Academy Men's Swimming and Diving Team Win Tri-Meet on January 09, 2021 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
