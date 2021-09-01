Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Academy Women's Swimming Quad Meet 2021 [Image 3 of 6]

    Air Force Academy Women's Swimming Quad Meet 2021

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A member of the Academy's women's swimming and diving team initates the backstroke during the Women's Quad Meet in the Cadet Natatorium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Jan. 9, 2021. Air Force defeated Colorado Mesa and the Colorado School of the Mines, but fell to Northern Colorado. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarah Goldblum)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021
