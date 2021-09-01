U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A member of the Academy's women's swimming and diving team leaps off the platform during the Women's Quad Meet in the Cadet Natatorium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Jan. 9, 2021. Air Force defeated Colorado Mesa and the Colorado School of the Mines, but fell to Northern Colorado. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarah Goldblum)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 17:39
|Photo ID:
|6482186
|VIRIN:
|210109-F-YV474-1047
|Resolution:
|4784x3189
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Academy Women's Swimming Quad Meet 2021 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT