Air Force Academy Women's Swimming Quad Meet 2021

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A member of the Academy's women's swimming and diving team dives into the pool during the Quad Meet in the Cadet Natatorium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Jan. 9, 2021. Air Force defeated Colorado Mesa and the Colorado School of the Mines, but fell to Northern Colorado. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarah Goldblum)

