    Air Force Academy Men's Swimming Tri-Meet on January 09, 2021 [Image 6 of 6]

    Air Force Academy Men's Swimming Tri-Meet on January 09, 2021

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Cadet Fourth Class Stephen Zanowic performs the freestyle stroke during the 100 yard freestyle heat at the men's swim and dive tri-meet in the Cadet Natatorium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Jan. 9, 2021. Air Force defeated Colorado Mesa and the Colorado School of the Mines with a team score total of 320. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarah Goldblum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 17:39
    Photo ID: 6482188
    VIRIN: 210109-F-YV474-1075
    Resolution: 5511x3674
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Academy Men's Swimming Tri-Meet on January 09, 2021 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

