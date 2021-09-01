U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Cadet Fourth Class Stephen Zanowic performs the freestyle stroke during the 100 yard freestyle heat at the men's swim and dive tri-meet in the Cadet Natatorium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Jan. 9, 2021. Air Force defeated Colorado Mesa and the Colorado School of the Mines with a team score total of 320. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarah Goldblum)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 17:39
|Photo ID:
|6482188
|VIRIN:
|210109-F-YV474-1075
|Resolution:
|5511x3674
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Academy Men's Swimming Tri-Meet on January 09, 2021 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT