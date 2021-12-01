Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHBN SFRG hosts yoga class [Image 3 of 3]

    HHBN SFRG hosts yoga class

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Alvin Conley 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Kelly Brock, the Soldier Family Readiness Group battalion advisor for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, does yoga during an SFRG ‘Yoga for Spouses’ class at the HHBN headquarters building on Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 12, 2021. As a part of the Fort Riley SFRG’s Wellness Series, the event was hosted to promote health and wellness within military spouses. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 10:29
    Photo ID: 6481335
    VIRIN: 120121-A-QT274-077
    Resolution: 5174x3449
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    This work, HHBN SFRG hosts yoga class [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yoga
    1ID
    1st Infantry Division
    HHBN
    SFRG
    Soldier Family Readiness Group
    Victory Wellness

