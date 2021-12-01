HHBN SFRG hosts yoga class

Kelly Brock, the Soldier Family Readiness Group battalion advisor for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, does yoga during an SFRG ‘Yoga for Spouses’ class at the HHBN headquarters building on Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 12, 2021. As a part of the Fort Riley SFRG’s Wellness Series, the event was hosted to promote health and wellness within military spouses. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley)

