Members of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, Soldier Family Readiness Group take part in a ‘Yoga for Spouses’ class held at the HHBN headquarters building on Fort Riley, Kansas Jan. 12, 2021. The HHBN SFRG held the class as a part of its Wellness Series. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 10:29
|Photo ID:
|6481334
|VIRIN:
|120121-A-QT274-024
|Resolution:
|4970x3313
|Size:
|1004.75 KB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHBN SFRG hosts yoga class [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
