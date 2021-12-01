HHBN SFRG hosts yoga class

A group of Soldier Family Readiness Group members participate in a ‘Yoga for Spouses’ class hosted by the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, SFRG at the HHBN headquarters building on Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 12, 2021. The event was hosted to promote health and wellness within families throughout the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley)

