HHBN SFRG hosts yoga class

Photo By Spc. Alvin Conley | Kelly Brock, the Soldier Family Readiness Group battalion advisor for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, does yoga during an SFRG 'Yoga for Spouses' class at the HHBN headquarters building on Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 12, 2021. As a part of the Fort Riley SFRG's Wellness Series, the event was hosted to promote health and wellness within military spouses. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley)

The Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, Soldier and Family Readiness Group hosted a “Yoga for Spouses” class at the HHBN headquarters building Jan. 12, 2021.

The event was held as a part of the SFRG’s Wellness Series, which meets monthly to boost and maintain health, morale and readiness within Soldiers and their Families.

Kelly Brock, the HHBN SFRG battalion advisor and class coordinator, said that it is important to continuously hold family-related events.

“We don’t want spouses to feel left out,” said Brock. “As family members, by participating in events like yoga, we’re getting to know each other as well as make new connections within the community.”

With a passion for health and wellness, Brock said that she wanted to be sure to incorporate the Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division commanding general’s Victory Wellness program into the events that she organized for the companies within the battalion.

“The five pillars of strength, as important as they are for Soldiers, are also important for family members,” said Brock. “We want family members to have that resilience and skillset so that they can be successful in their military life, because a Soldier is only as ready as his or her family is.”

With Fort Riley having multiple SFRG’s for Soldiers and their families to be a part of, Brock decided to collaborate with another SFRG chapter to participate in the class.

Maureen ‘Mo’ Slotnick, a certified yoga instructor who taught the class and is a member of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team’s SFRG, said that she finds physical and social activity play an important role in an individual’s overall health.

“In military life, especially with the pandemic, you have to be very flexible,” said Slotnick. “I think when having a general wellness and holistic approach in your daily balance of life, the physical and mental components help us more in the long term.”

Both Slotnick and Brock said they plan to continue hosting at least one event per month and the SFRGs look are looking at in person and virtual classes, which will benefit to multiple spouses within the brigades.

“I’m just so excited that we have ways we can be safe in the current COVID-19 environment but can still focus on wellness as we look ahead to working with chaplains and even Army Community Services,” said Brock.