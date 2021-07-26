Kickstart your morning zen with FED

Photo By Spc. Alvin Conley | Kelly Brock, the Soldier Family Readiness Group battalion advisor for Headquarters and...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Alvin Conley | Kelly Brock, the Soldier Family Readiness Group battalion advisor for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, does yoga during an SFRG ‘Yoga for Spouses’ class at the HHBN headquarters building on Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 12, 2021. As a part of the Fort Riley SFRG’s Wellness Series, the event was hosted to promote health and wellness within military spouses. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley) see less | View Image Page

By Jaehoon Smith and Sameria Zavala



SoCheung Lee, an assistant district counsel for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED), has led biweekly morning yoga sessions at the Far East District building, since March 2021. Lee has personally practiced yoga for over 15 years and has been imparting her knowledge of yoga to fellow FED employees.



After years of personal practice, Lee began her quest to teach through a Yoga Teacher Training class in Virginia and was officially certified as a Yoga instructor in 2018. Following certification, she led yoga sessions at a national fitness chain in Virginia for a year prior to moving to Camp Humphreys.



“I really love the practice of yoga. I wanted to offer it to FED employees to share the love and build a community of practice together,” said Lee.

In addition to creating an inclusive community, Lee hopes to provide a healthy and reasonable outlet of stress from COVID-19, heavy workloads and busy schedules.



“People say they’re not flexible and can’t do yoga, but then that’s all the more reason to do yoga – to improve and build flexibility, eliminating the stiffness in your body,” said Lee.



Lee’s yoga sessions aim to work on building strength using body weight, centering oneself and improving calmness and focus. Lee emphasizes the accessibility of yoga, encouraging anyone to join and improve their physical and mental state.



“When the class ends, people feel refreshed and restored and limber,” said Lee. “So that’s what keeps me hooked and coming back for more.”



These yoga classes are endorsed by FED leadership, which supports activities that help improve health and resiliency of employees.



Lee hosted free yoga sessions on a biweekly basis, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:15 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. in the FED building, room Q402/403, but sessions have temporarily moved to 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., during the summer.



There are no restrictions on participation for individuals who are interested in joining and classes are not limited to FED employees. Currently, there are roughly five practitioners, half of whom are dedicated regulars. Once her schedule permits, Lee plans to host more yoga sessions.



Interested employees can reach out to SoCheung Lee at 05033-355-6686, for more information and to attend the next yoga session.