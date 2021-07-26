Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kickstart your morning zen with FED

    HHBN SFRG hosts yoga class

    Photo By Spc. Alvin Conley | Kelly Brock, the Soldier Family Readiness Group battalion advisor for Headquarters and...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2021

    Story by Sameria Zavala 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    By Jaehoon Smith and Sameria Zavala

    SoCheung Lee, an assistant district counsel for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED), has led biweekly morning yoga sessions at the Far East District building, since March 2021. Lee has personally practiced yoga for over 15 years and has been imparting her knowledge of yoga to fellow FED employees.

    After years of personal practice, Lee began her quest to teach through a Yoga Teacher Training class in Virginia and was officially certified as a Yoga instructor in 2018. Following certification, she led yoga sessions at a national fitness chain in Virginia for a year prior to moving to Camp Humphreys.

    “I really love the practice of yoga. I wanted to offer it to FED employees to share the love and build a community of practice together,” said Lee.
    In addition to creating an inclusive community, Lee hopes to provide a healthy and reasonable outlet of stress from COVID-19, heavy workloads and busy schedules.

    “People say they’re not flexible and can’t do yoga, but then that’s all the more reason to do yoga – to improve and build flexibility, eliminating the stiffness in your body,” said Lee.

    Lee’s yoga sessions aim to work on building strength using body weight, centering oneself and improving calmness and focus. Lee emphasizes the accessibility of yoga, encouraging anyone to join and improve their physical and mental state.

    “When the class ends, people feel refreshed and restored and limber,” said Lee. “So that’s what keeps me hooked and coming back for more.”

    These yoga classes are endorsed by FED leadership, which supports activities that help improve health and resiliency of employees.

    Lee hosted free yoga sessions on a biweekly basis, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:15 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. in the FED building, room Q402/403, but sessions have temporarily moved to 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., during the summer.

    There are no restrictions on participation for individuals who are interested in joining and classes are not limited to FED employees. Currently, there are roughly five practitioners, half of whom are dedicated regulars. Once her schedule permits, Lee plans to host more yoga sessions.

    Interested employees can reach out to SoCheung Lee at 05033-355-6686, for more information and to attend the next yoga session.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 02:43
    Story ID: 401686
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kickstart your morning zen with FED, by Sameria Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    USACE
    yoga
    FED
    SoCheung Lee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT