86th MUNS Airman provides premier customer support

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Taylor Harris, 86th Munitions Squadron custody account technician, center, poses for a photo with Col. Matt S. Husemann, 86th Airlift Wing vice commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Sandra A. Scott, 86th Logistics Readiness Group superintendent, after being recognized as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 7, 2021. Harris helped prime 84 personnel’s operational and training missions on 11 new weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

