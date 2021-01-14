86th MUNS Airman provides premier customer support

Photo By Senior Airman John Wright | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Taylor Harris, 86th Munitions Squadron custody account...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman John Wright | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Taylor Harris, 86th Munitions Squadron custody account technician, center, poses for a photo with Col. Matt S. Husemann, 86th Airlift Wing vice commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Sandra A. Scott, 86th Logistics Readiness Group superintendent, after being recognized as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 7, 2021. Harris helped prime 84 personnel’s operational and training missions on 11 new weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright) see less | View Image Page

An Airman assigned to the 86th Munitions Squadron was recognized as Airlifter of the Week for providing premier customer support at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 7, 2021.



Airman 1st Class Taylor Harris, 86th MUNS custody account technician, supported 45 munitions accounts spanning across the 86th Airlift Wing and five geographically separated units.



“Airman Harris is one of the most energetic people, and young Airman, I’ve seen,” said Chief Master Sgt. Gordon T. Comerford, 86th MUNS superintendent. “She has done a phenomenal job in creating continuity and training custodians, and has been a huge asset to supporting people with munitions items all over U.S. Air Forces in Europe.”



Custodians within organizations sign for the accountability of munitions items and are responsible for the upkeep, use, training and expenditure of those munitions, Comerford explained.



Harris instituted the first munitions scheduling SharePoint site and led 179 custodians through three trainings.



“I redid the entire munitions training for our custodians,” Harris said. “Training on when we issue them munitions assets and when we expend for them because while they’re physically expending them, we have to track their inventory in our Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System (TICMS).”



The training reduced miscommunication and processing time with custodians and facilitated customer service based support access by providing process transparency.



One of the best parts of being a custody account technician is working with customers outside the 86th MUNS, and building those relationships of trust, Harris said.



When Harris, a Borrego Springs, California, native, is not at the office, she enjoys traveling, working out, cooking and spending time with her husband and 10-month-old son.



“Being a new mother in the military is challenging, but I think after you have your child, it’s just motivation to do better,” Harris said. “I had a lot of support from my peers and leadership, which made it easier to come back to work after I had my son.”



One of Harris’ more recent accomplishments was helping launch the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron mission expansion efforts by managing an exponential increase in their munitions allocation, priming 84 personnel’s operational and training missions on 11 new weapon systems.



“She helped facilitate getting the authorizations that are required to expand their munitions account,” Comerford said. “It takes a lot of footwork, a lot of paperwork and a lot of customer interaction, and she made that happen.”



While leadership awarded Harris for her outstanding work ethic and drive, she made a point to recognize that her accomplishments were not a solitary effort.



“I just want to thank my team and my leadership,” Harris said. “Without them I wouldn’t be where I am.”