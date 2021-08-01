Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th MUNS Airman provides premier customer support

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Taylor Harris, 86th Munitions Squadron custody account technician, left, reviews munitions account documents with Capt. José A. Perez-Rodriguez, 86th MUNS munition materiel flight commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2021. Harris was recognized as Airlifter of the Week for facilitating training that reduced miscommunication and processing time with munitions account custodians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 05:04
    Photo ID: 6481172
    VIRIN: 210108-F-KY598-1059
    Resolution: 5456x3637
    Size: 10.09 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

