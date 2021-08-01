U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Taylor Harris, 86th Munitions Squadron custody account technician, left, reviews munitions account documents with Capt. José A. Perez-Rodriguez, 86th MUNS munition materiel flight commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2021. Harris was recognized as Airlifter of the Week for facilitating training that reduced miscommunication and processing time with munitions account custodians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 05:04 Photo ID: 6481172 VIRIN: 210108-F-KY598-1059 Resolution: 5456x3637 Size: 10.09 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th MUNS Airman provides premier customer support [Image 5 of 5], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.