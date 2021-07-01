86th MUNS Airman provides premier customer support

U.S. Air Force Col. Matt S. Husemann, 86th Airlift Wing vice commander, left, coins Airman 1st Class Taylor Harris, 86th Munitions Squadron custody account technician, for being named Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 7, 2021. Harris helped launch the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron mission expansion efforts by managing an exponential increase in their munitions allocation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

