U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Taylor Harris, 86th Munitions Squadron custody account technician, reviews munitions training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2021. Harris instituted the first munitions scheduling SharePoint site and led 179 custodians through three trainings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 05:04
|Photo ID:
|6481173
|VIRIN:
|210108-F-KY598-1001
|Resolution:
|5095x3396
|Size:
|9.81 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 86th MUNS Airman provides premier customer support [Image 5 of 5], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
86th MUNS Airman provides premier customer support
