    U.S. Army Commander: NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkey Ready for NATO Response Force 2021

    ISTANBUL, 34, TURKEY

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Travis Dettmer 

    NATO-Allied Land Command (LANDCOM)

    ISTANBUL (January 12, 2021) – French Army Lt. Gen. Laurent Kolodziej (left), U.S. Army Lt. General Roger L. Cloutier Jr., and Turkish Army Lt. General Kemal Yeni render honors during the Hand-Over-Take-Over (HOTO) ceremony between Kolodziej’s Strasbourg, France-based Eurocorps and Yeni’s Istanbul-based NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkey. Cloutier, who commands NATO Allied Land Command in Izmir, Turkey, presided over the ceremony where NRDC-Turkey assumed responsibility as NATO Response Force (NRF) land component for 2021 at their Istanbul headquarters Tuesday. (NATO photo by NRDC-Turkey)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 03:43
    Photo ID: 6481144
    VIRIN: 210112-A-UU794-596
    Location: ISTANBUL, 34, TR 
    This work, U.S. Army Commander: NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkey Ready for NATO Response Force 2021 [Image 9 of 9], by LTC Travis Dettmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Izmir

    TAGS

    NATO
    SHAPE
    ALLIED LAND COMMAND
    LANDCOM
    EUROCORPS
    NRDC-TURKEY

