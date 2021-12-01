U.S. Army Commander: NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkey Ready for NATO Response Force 2021

ISTANBUL (January 12, 2021) – Turkish Army Lt. Gen. Kemal Yeni delivers his keynote address during the Hand-Over-Take-Over (HOTO) ceremony between his Istanbul-based NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkey and Strasbourg, France-based Eurocorps. U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Roger L. Cloutier Jr., Commander of Izmir, Turkey-based NATO Allied Land Command, presided over the ceremony where NRDC-Turkey assumed responsibility as NATO Response Force (NRF) land component for 2021 at their headquarters Tuesday. (NATO photo by NATO Allied Land Command)

