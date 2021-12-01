U.S. Army Commander: NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkey Ready for NATO Response Force 2021

ISTANBUL (January 12, 2021) – U.S. Army Lt. General Roger L. Cloutier Jr. hands the NATO Response Force land component pennant to Turkish Army Lt. Gen. Kemal Yeni during Hand-Over-Take-Over (HOTO) ceremony between Yeni’s Istanbul-based NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkey and French Army Lt. Gen. Laurent Kolodziej who commands Strasbourg, France-based Eurocorps. Cloutier, Commander of NATO Allied Land Command in Izmir, Turkey, presided over the ceremony where NRDC-Turkey assumed responsibility as NRF land component for 2021 at their headquarters Tuesday. (NATO photo by NATO Allied Land Command)

