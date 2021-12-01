U.S. Army Commander: NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkey Ready for NATO Response Force 2021

ISTANBUL (January 12, 2021) – Turkish Army Lt. General Kemal Yeni (left), U.S. Army Lt. General Roger L. Cloutier Jr. and French Army Lt. Gen. Laurent Kolodziej march to the center of the ceremonial grounds during the Hand-Over-Take-Over (HOTO) ceremony between Strasbourg, France-based Eurocorps and Istanbul-based NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkey. Cloutier, who commands NATO Allied Land Command in Izmir, Turkey, presided over the ceremony where NRDC-Turkey assumed responsibility as NATO Response Force (NRF) land component for 2021 at their Istanbul headquarters Tuesday. (NATO photo by NRDC-Turkey)

Date Posted: 01.14.2021