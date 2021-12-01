Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Commander: NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkey Ready for NATO Response Force 2021 [Image 2 of 9]

    U.S. Army Commander: NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkey Ready for NATO Response Force 2021

    ISTANBUL, 34, TURKEY

    01.12.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    NATO-Allied Land Command (LANDCOM)

    ISTANBUL (January 12, 2021) – Turkish Army Lt. General Kemal Yeni (left), U.S. Army Lt. General Roger L. Cloutier Jr. and French Army Lt. Gen. Laurent Kolodziej march to the center of the ceremonial grounds during the Hand-Over-Take-Over (HOTO) ceremony between Strasbourg, France-based Eurocorps and Istanbul-based NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkey. Cloutier, who commands NATO Allied Land Command in Izmir, Turkey, presided over the ceremony where NRDC-Turkey assumed responsibility as NATO Response Force (NRF) land component for 2021 at their Istanbul headquarters Tuesday. (NATO photo by NRDC-Turkey)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021
    Location: ISTANBUL, 34, TR 
    U.S. Army Commander: NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkey Ready for NATO Response Force 2021

    Izmir

    NATO
    SHAPE
    ALLIED LAND COMMAND
    LANDCOM
    EUROCORPS
    NRDC-TURKEY

